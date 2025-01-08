Australia’s Probable Squad For Champions Trophy 2025: Glenn Maxwell Returns; No Place For Fraser-McGurk?
Despite his explosive performances in the Big Bash League (BBL), young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk may not find a place in the squad.
Trending Photos
Australia, fresh from their triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, is gearing up for their next big challenge — the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Known for their dominance in ICC tournaments, the Kangaroos aim to build on their stellar performances under Pat Cummins' leadership. While the official squad announcement is still pending, predictions are rife about who will make the cut.
Also Read: Who Is Yuzvendra Chahal's Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Tanshika Kapoor Before Marrying Dhanashree Verma - In Pics
Pat Cummins: Leading from the Front
After taking a brief respite during the Pakistan ODIs, Pat Cummins is set to return as Australia’s captain. With an enviable track record, including victories in the ODI World Cup and the ICC Test Championship, Cummins’ leadership will be instrumental in Australia's pursuit of another ICC trophy.
Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis: The X-Factors
The return of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis is anticipated to bolster Australia’s lineup. Both were rested or sidelined due to injuries in previous series, but their match-winning capabilities make them indispensable for a marquee event like the Champions Trophy. Maxwell’s all-round prowess and Stoinis' finishing abilities are key assets that Australia will rely upon.
Jake Fraser-McGurk: The Rising Star Left Out
Despite his explosive performances in the Big Bash League (BBL), young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk may not find a place in the squad. His inconsistent performances at the international level have raised doubts about his readiness for high-stakes tournaments.
Australia’s Probable Squad for Champions Trophy 2025
Probable Squad:
- Pat Cummins (C)
- Mitchell Marsh
- Travis Head
- Steve Smith
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Josh Inglis (WK)
- Marcus Stoinis
- Glenn Maxwell
- Adam Zampa
- Mitchell Starc
- Josh Hazlewood
- Matt Short
- Alex Carey (WK)
- Sean Abbott
- Sam Konstas
Reserves:
- Aaron Hardie
- Xavier Bartlett/Spencer Johnson
- Cooper Connolly
Strongest XI for CT 2025
- Travis Head
- Mitchell Marsh
- Steve Smith
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Josh Inglis (WK)
- Marcus Stoinis
- Glenn Maxwell
- Pat Cummins (C)
- Josh Hazlewood
- Mitchell Starc
- Adam Zampa
Injury Concerns: Will Maxwell, Marsh, or Hazlewood Miss Out?
Australia’s squad boasts an array of match-winners, but injuries remain a looming threat. Let’s delve into three players who could potentially miss the Champions Trophy due to fitness concerns.
Josh Hazlewood
A linchpin of Australia’s pace attack, Hazlewood has been plagued by injuries, including a calf strain and side soreness during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His absence from recent series has raised concerns about his availability for the Champions Trophy. The management will need to manage his workload meticulously to ensure his participation.
Mitchell Marsh
The seam-bowling all-rounder has a history of injuries, including a hamstring issue during IPL 2024 and persistent shoulder and ankle troubles. Marsh’s role as a fast-bowling all-rounder places immense physical strain on him, making injury management critical for his inclusion in the tournament.
Glenn Maxwell
At 36, Maxwell remains one of Australia’s most dynamic players, but his body has shown signs of wear and tear. From a career-threatening leg injury in 2022 to recent hamstring issues, his fitness remains a concern. Australia’s medical staff will need to handle him cautiously to keep him tournament-ready.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv