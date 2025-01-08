Australia’s Probable Squad For Champions Trophy 2025: Glenn Maxwell Returns; No Place For Fraser-McGurk?

Australia, fresh from their triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, is gearing up for their next big challenge — the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Known for their dominance in ICC tournaments, the Kangaroos aim to build on their stellar performances under Pat Cummins' leadership. While the official squad announcement is still pending, predictions are rife about who will make the cut.

Pat Cummins: Leading from the Front

After taking a brief respite during the Pakistan ODIs, Pat Cummins is set to return as Australia’s captain. With an enviable track record, including victories in the ODI World Cup and the ICC Test Championship, Cummins’ leadership will be instrumental in Australia's pursuit of another ICC trophy.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis: The X-Factors

The return of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis is anticipated to bolster Australia’s lineup. Both were rested or sidelined due to injuries in previous series, but their match-winning capabilities make them indispensable for a marquee event like the Champions Trophy. Maxwell’s all-round prowess and Stoinis' finishing abilities are key assets that Australia will rely upon.

Jake Fraser-McGurk: The Rising Star Left Out

Despite his explosive performances in the Big Bash League (BBL), young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk may not find a place in the squad. His inconsistent performances at the international level have raised doubts about his readiness for high-stakes tournaments.

Australia’s Probable Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Probable Squad:

Pat Cummins (C)

Mitchell Marsh

Travis Head

Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (WK)

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood

Matt Short

Alex Carey (WK)

Sean Abbott

Sam Konstas

Reserves:

Aaron Hardie

Xavier Bartlett/Spencer Johnson

Cooper Connolly

Strongest XI for CT 2025

Travis Head

Mitchell Marsh

Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (WK)

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell

Pat Cummins (C)

Josh Hazlewood

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Injury Concerns: Will Maxwell, Marsh, or Hazlewood Miss Out?

Australia’s squad boasts an array of match-winners, but injuries remain a looming threat. Let’s delve into three players who could potentially miss the Champions Trophy due to fitness concerns.

Josh Hazlewood

A linchpin of Australia’s pace attack, Hazlewood has been plagued by injuries, including a calf strain and side soreness during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His absence from recent series has raised concerns about his availability for the Champions Trophy. The management will need to manage his workload meticulously to ensure his participation.

Mitchell Marsh

The seam-bowling all-rounder has a history of injuries, including a hamstring issue during IPL 2024 and persistent shoulder and ankle troubles. Marsh’s role as a fast-bowling all-rounder places immense physical strain on him, making injury management critical for his inclusion in the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell

At 36, Maxwell remains one of Australia’s most dynamic players, but his body has shown signs of wear and tear. From a career-threatening leg injury in 2022 to recent hamstring issues, his fitness remains a concern. Australia’s medical staff will need to handle him cautiously to keep him tournament-ready.