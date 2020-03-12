Australia to tour Bangladesh for Test series in June

Australia are all set to tour Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in June this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed.

The two sides will first take on each other in the opening match from June 11 at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Australia and Bangladesh will play the second Test, beginning June 19 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The Test series will be the Australian men's cricket team's third visit to Bangladesh this year. They had previously visited the country for a two-match series in the longest format of the game in 2017, the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website reported.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play against Australia following their return from England, where the former side are set to face Ireland in three-match ODI series and four T20Is in May.

Bangladesh are also slated to host Pakistan in an ODI and two Tests, beginning April 1 at National Stadium in Karachi.

Australia, on the other hand, will face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is from March 13 before their tour of Bangladesh.