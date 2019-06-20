Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Aaron Finch-led Australia take on Bangladesh in the 26th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Here are the live updates from the 26th match of the tournament between Australia and Bangladesh:

# Australian skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh!

Buoyed by their emphatic win over West Indies, Bangladesh will be brimming with confidence when they face a stiff test against Australia in their crucial World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge, on Thursday.

With wins against South Africa and Windies, Bangladesh have declared that they are no more underdogs and, now, they would aim to make a place in the semifinals.

Australia have not been at the top of their game in the ongoing World Cup so far. They have suffered batting collapses and have been put under pressure. Despite that, they have been able to register four victories and are currently placed at the second spot in the points table.

Playing X1:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.