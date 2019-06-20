close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Australia lock horns with Bangladesh in the 26th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. Australia recorded victory by a margin of 87 runs in their previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Sri Lanka.

Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Aaron Finch-led Australia take on Bangladesh in the 26th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday. 

Here are the live updates from the 26th match of the tournament between Australia and Bangladesh:

# Australian skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh! 

Buoyed by their emphatic win over West Indies, Bangladesh will be brimming with confidence when they face a stiff test against Australia in their crucial World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge, on Thursday.

With wins against South Africa and Windies, Bangladesh have declared that they are no more underdogs and, now, they would aim to make a place in the semifinals. 

Australia have not been at the top of their game in the ongoing World Cup so far. They have suffered batting collapses and have been put under pressure. Despite that, they have been able to register four victories and are currently placed at the second spot in the points table.

Playing X1:  

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman. 

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019AustraliaBangladeshDavid Warner
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Crocked South Africa have run out of luck, but are we surprised?

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Watch: Rahul gandhi busy with his mobile phone during President's address in parliament