Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch AUS vs BAN Live in India

The campaign was going smoothly for Australia in the T20 World Cup before they met their Ashes rivals England. The loss against England underlined many weaknesses that must be addressed quickly if Aaron Finch and his men wish for a long stay in the tournament.

One of the selection calls that Aussies need to address is the place of Steve Smith in the side. Smith, by no means, is an efficient T20 batter. He bats at No 3 for Australia and in the last encounter, to fit in Ashton Agar, they dropped Mitchell Marsh who has been batting well and scores quicker than Smith.

Australia legend Shane Warne too has criticised selection of Smith, saying that he likes him but this format of the game isn't for Australia's best Test batter.

So will we see Marsh come back in again and replace Smith.

With Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade too in there, should not they bat a little higher up in the batting order? That also remains another question to solve for the Aussies.

David Warner's form is a concern too but Australia don't have a replacement ready for him. So expect him to continue playing at the top in this tournament. He did score runs in the game against Sri Lanka but what is expected of him is the consistency. Warner has been out for form for some time now. His lack of runs was a big reason why Sunrisers Hyderabad captaincy was snatched from him in IPL.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are a battered side. In the first round of the T20 World Cup, they were handed a reality check when they suffered an embarrassing loss in hands of Scotland. They did make a strong comeback to qualify for the Super 12 round but since then they have played ordinary cricket, losing all four games so far.

Against Australia, the Tigers will look to finish on a high.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Bangladesh start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Bangladesh begins on November 4 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Bangladesh take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and Bangladesh will be held in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and Bangladesh in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and Bangladesh will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Bangladesh in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Bangladesh will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.