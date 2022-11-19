Australia vs England 2nd ODI 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG match online and on TV?

Ausralia will take on England in the 2nd ODI on Saturday (November 19) at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Australia won the last match by 6 wickets and come into the contest with some confidence while Jos Buttler-led England will look to bounce back in style in the three-match series. Australian captain Pat Cummins took a rest in the 2nd ODI and Josh Hazlewood led the side in his absence. Australia won the toss in the 2nd O and chose to bat first. On the other hand, England brought back their big match playrs Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid for thi match as Jos Buttler has also been rested.

All eyes will be on David Warner and Travis Head who put on a massive opening stand in the last match. Warner stormed back to form with an impressive fifty. Head to had smashed a fifty before he fell. Steve Smith too hit a fifty, rating it one of the best knocks he has played in recent times. Moeen Ali leads in Buttler's absence. He has done this in the past, winning the bilateral T20I series in Pakistan. Moeen will be under pressure to deliver as England need a win here to come at par with the Aussies. A loss in this match will mean England lose the series and get close to getting clean sweeped.

Here's all you need to know about the Australia vs. England 2nd ODI match:

When will the second ODI between England and Australia start?

The Australia vs. England 2nd ODI match will start at 8:50 AM IST on Saturday, November 19. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where will the Australia vs. England 2nd ODI match take place?

The Australia vs. England 2nd ODI will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Where can you watch the Australia vs. England 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The second ODI between England and Australia will be aired live on Sony Sports 5.

Where can you live stream the Australia vs. England 2nd ODI match in India?

The Australia vs. England 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.