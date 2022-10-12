Australia vs England 2nd T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG 2nd T20 online and on TV?

World T20 champions Australia will take on England in the second T20 match in Canberra on Wednesday (October 12). Jos Buttler’s England stunned Aaron Finch-led Australia by eight runs in the first game at Perth to grab a 1-0 lead in the series. It was the first win for England in a T20 match over Australia down under in 11 years.

Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh termed young all-rounder Cameron Green an ‘incredible’ talent and said the 23-year-old’s willingness to learn from experienced players makes him special. Green was a surprise exclusion from defending champions Australia’s 15-member T20 World Cup 2022 squad but could likely get a place in the side after it was revealed on Monday that left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is in a race against time to get fit for the showpiece event.

Some ripper snaps here from the national capital as the Aussies prepare for the second #AUSvENG T20.



Catch it from 7pm AEDT on Fox Cricket and @kayosports



_: @TristFurn pic.twitter.com/pId2g9xgMK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 12, 2022

Green has had an incredible 2021/22 Ashes series and recently smashed two half-centuries in the three-match away T20I series against India, besides also being useful with the ball. “He’s (Green) been incredible and he’s got a really good head on his shoulders, I think for Cam especially these last 12 months, it’s the amount of learning he has done,” Marsh told SEN 1170 Mornings on Tuesday.

“He’s been put in a lot of different scenarios, he’s played his first sub-continent tours and he’s spent a lot of time away from home. There’s all these things that people probably don’t understand, you burst onto the scene at international cricket, you’re playing in different conditions and scenarios, all his learnings from the last 12 months are going to hold him in good stead for the future.

“I think he’s doing a brilliant job, he’s learning, he’s loves being around the group and we love having him around the group, he’s a great asset for our country.”

Match Details

When will Australia vs England 2nd T20 match take place?

The Australia vs England 2nd T20 match will be played on Wednesday, October 11.

Where will Australia vs England 2nd T20 match take place?

The Australia vs England 2nd T20 match will be played in Canberra.

What time will Australia vs England 2nd T20 match begin?

The Australia vs England 2nd T20 match will begin at 140 PM IST. The toss will take place at 110pm IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs England 2nd T20 match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs England 2nd T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs England 2nd T20 match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs England 2nd T20 match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

Australia vs England 2nd T20 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood