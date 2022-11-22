Australia vs England 3rd ODI 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG ODI match online and on TV?

Pat Cummins will look to seal his maiden ODI series as captain with a whitewash against arch-rivals England when the two sides face off in the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday (November 22). Home side Australia are leading the three-match ODI series 2-0 after two comprehensive wins in the first two ODI games.

Cummins, who skipped the second ODI in Sydney, is all set to return as skipper on Tuesday for the third game as the home side get ready to rest ace pacer Mitchell Starc and called up Riley Meredith for the third ODI game. All-rounder Ashton Agar is also set to miss the final game as he is travelling to Tasmania for the Prime Minister’s XI game against the visiting West Indies side.

Can the swashbuckling opener produce yet another masterclass on this hallowed turf? _ #JasonRoy #AUSvENG #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/MoYWAwJEYx — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 21, 2022

In addition to these two, Sean Abbott, who joined the team as replacement for injured Glenn Maxwell is also set to get a game in place of Agar. England were thrashed by 72 runs in the second ODI with Steve Smith scoring 94 and Starc as leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up four wickets each in the last game.

Ahead of Tuesday’s third ODI match between Australia and Englang, check all the livestreaming details below…

What time will the third ODI match Australia vs England begin?

The third ODI match Australia vs England will begin at 850am IST.

When will the third ODI match Australia vs England be played?

The third ODI match Australia vs England will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the third ODI match Australia vs England be played?

The third ODI match Australia vs England will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Which TV channel can I watch third ODI match Australia vs England?

The third ODI match Australia vs England will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match Australia vs England?

The third ODI match Australia vs England will be streamed live on SonyLiv Website and app.

Australia vs England 3rd ODI Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Stonis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jason Roy, Phillip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid