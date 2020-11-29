Australia vs India 2nd ODI, WATCH: Shreyas Iyer runs-out David Warner with missile throw

With another stellar performance in the second ODI at Sydney, Australia cruised to a series victory against India. Although Australia defeated India by 51 runs on Sunday (November 29), the visitors can take back a few positives from the game.

In reply to Australia’s mammoth total of 389/4, India did well with the bat, managing to put a respectable 338/9 on the board – avoiding a shameful defeat.

Another silver lining for the Indians on the day was Shreyas Iyer’s breathtaking effort to run-out the well set David Warner. Warner was cruising towards his century, however in the 26th over, Iyer hit the bullseye. The dismissal can be seen in this video:

As can be seen in the video, Steve Smith had looped the ball off the bowling of Jadeja towards the mid-off region and the two men at the crease were going for a double. Iyer came running in from long-off and was successful in the wickets with a missile of a throw. Jadeja, in fact, did well to lift his leg in time and Warner was sent packing for 83.

Iyer’s magnificent effort, however, went in vain as Australia went on to register 389/4 on the board with Smith scoring his second century on the trot. Australia also scripted an impressive record in the game – they became just the second side in ODI history whose top five batsmen all scored fifty plus runs in the same game.

Indian bowlers were absolutely belted around the ground on Sunday with all Aussie batsmen looking in imperious touch. The visitors will now be playing for pride in the final ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday (December 2).