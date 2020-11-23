हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Australia vs India: Brian Lara says Suryakumar Yadav should have made the cut after fantastic IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav had a phenomenal run with the bat in IPL 2020, being instrumental in Mumbai Indians' title win. However, he was not selected for India's tour of Australia, which came as a shock to many.

Australia vs India: Brian Lara says Suryakumar Yadav should have made the cut after fantastic IPL 2020
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

New Delhi: West Indies legend Brian Lara has termed Suryakumar Yadav "a class player" and feels that the 30-year-old should have been a part of the India squad for the upcoming series against Australia, which begins this Friday.

Yadav was one of the shining stars for Mumbai Indians in their successful campaign at Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scoring 480 runs for the five-time champions. However, despite his great form, he failed to find favour with the national selectors and wasn't included in any of the three squads which will be competing against Australia.

"Yeah, definitely. He's a class player. I don't just look at players that score runs, I look at their technique, capabilities under pressure, positions that they're batting and for me, Suryakumar Yadav has done such a wonderful job for Mumbai," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"He comes to bat on the back of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock and every time, they are under pressure, he comes in at number three. Just remember, your number batsman, other than the openers, the number three batsman in any cricket team is normally your best player, your most reliable player. And for me, he has been that for Mumbai Indians and I see no reason why, looking at the squad, he can't be a part of it," he added.

The Australian tour is scheduled to commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

After that, India will begin the defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

Tags:
IPL 2020Suryakumar YadavMumbai IndiansBrian Laraindian cricket teamAustralia Vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020
Next
Story

Australia vs India: David Warner says Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane as different as chalk and cheese

  • 91,39,865Confirmed
  • 1,33,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M28S

'One call' expose private hospitals of the national capital Delhi