Australia vs India: Ravichandran Ashwin shares first-hand video of bowling in nets, Watch!

The Indian team is gearing up for it’s much anticipated series against Australia and they are going full gung-ho about their training which can be seen from the players’ and BCCI’s social handles.

India’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Instagram, where he posted a video of him bowling in the nets to Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Ashwin captioned the video as “Right arm over !! Kangaroo land!” Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can also be seen in this inside video.

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour.

The Indian team landed in Sydney earlier in the week, where they are undergoing a mandatory 14 day quarantine. The tour begins with the ODI series, beginning on November 27.

Ashwin was in brilliant form for Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded IPL 2020, grasping 13 wickets from 15 games at a decent economy-rate of 7.66. He was a critical part in the side’s run to the final, curbing the opposition in the middle-overs.

The seasoned off-spinner will be critical to India’s fortunes as they look to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a good show in the Test series. Even though Ashwin is only in the Test squad, all players are currently training together. The first Test begins only on December 17 in Adelaide.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during their last tour in 2018-19, in the Test series, but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.

Warner and Smith are now back as Australia seek redemption for their defeat last time.