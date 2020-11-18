Australia vs India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw hilariously groove to this classic Bollywood hit, Watch video!

The Indian team is going full gung-ho in their training sessions in Australia with less than 10 days to go for the opening match of the series. The team which had landed in Sydney last week are spending 14 mandatory days in quarantine, where they are allowed to train.

The players, while living in a bio-bubble, are finding different ways to spend their time and keep them in good stead. After putting in those hard yards in training, what’s better than relaxing to old Bollywood classics.

Indian team openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw were seen hilariously dancing to the classic Bollywood track “Saat Samundar Paar” sung by the legendary Udit Narayan. Dhawan took to Instagram, where he posted the comical video. “Laila is still making me mad,” he captioned the video.

Dhawan and Shaw while being opening partners in the Indian team are also teammates at IPL side Delhi Capitals, where they are the first-choice openers. So, it goes without saying that the duo share a great rapport on and off the field, having known each other so closely.

It is amazing how well the 34-year-old Dhawan gets along with the youngster Shaw, who just turned 21 years old recently.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had also posted about his days in quarantine.

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The tour begins with the ODI series, beginning on November 27.

India had defeated Australia 2-1in the Test series during their last tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.