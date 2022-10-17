Australia vs India T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up match Predicted 11: Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to return to lineup

In a great sign for Team India before the start of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, fast bowler Mohammed Shami started training with the full intensity at the Gabba on Sunday (October 16), ahead of the team’s first warm-up fixture against Australia on Monday (October 17). Shami hasn’t played a single T20I since India’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year. He wasn’t in the scheme of things of the team management but injury to Jasprit Bumrah brought the veteran pacer back in the mix.

The 32-year old pacer had reached Brisbane after recovering from COVID-19 and getting a go-ahead from NCA as Bumrah’s replacement in the 15-member Indian squad. The BCCI on Sunday uploaded a video on their official Twitter handle where Shami can be seen giving it his all during a training session. He looked smooth in his run-up and seemed to have attained close to full fitness while bowling during India’s training session.

“Raring To Go! @MdShami11 hits the ground running,” the BCCI wrote along with the video.

In the video, head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen welcoming Shami in the mix after a lay-off of around three months. The experienced fast bowler was seen bowling to Virat Kohli and it seems upcoming warm-up games would help him in getting into full rhythm.

Apart from Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar – who was rested from the T20 series against South Africa is also set to make a comeback into the playing XI as Team India try to figure out their final 11 for the all-important clash against Pakistan, which is also their T20 World Cup 2022 opener, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

Skipper Rohit Sharma and former India captain Virat Kohli are also expected to feature in the first of the two warm-up matches against Australia, with the second one against New Zealand on Wednesday (October 19).

India Predicted XI For ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Game

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami