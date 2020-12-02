हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T Natarajan

Australia vs India 3rd ODI, WATCH: T Natarajan takes maiden international wicket in this emotional video!

In a dream come true moment, Natarajan made his debut for India in the 3rd ODI against Australia at Manuka Oval. Natarajan provided his side the opening breakthrough, taking the all-important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia vs India 3rd ODI, WATCH: T Natarajan takes maiden international wicket in this emotional video!
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

After already having lost the ODI series, some changes were expected into the Indian playing XI for the third and final game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India brought left-arm quick Thangarasu Natarajan into the lineup - handing him his international debut. 

As Australia went about to chase India's total of 302/5, skipper Virat Kohli brought Natarajan into the attack in just the second over - a big task for the debutant. 

While Natarajan bowled two quiet overs, in his third over, he justified Kohli's trust by picking up Australia's first wicket - which was also his maiden international wicket. Watch this beautiful moment here:

Ever since the news that Natarajan is making his ODI debut came out, the news brought about an emotional outpour on social media. The pacer had won hearts in the recent IPL 2020, becoming infamous for his yorkers.

The pacer comes from a very humble background, being a native of the remote Salem district in Tamil Nadu. The story oh his struggle, immense toil and ensuing success, won the heart of one and all.

T Natarajan
