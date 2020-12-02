Australia vs India 3rd ODI, WATCH: T Natarajan takes maiden international wicket in this emotional video!

After already having lost the ODI series, some changes were expected into the Indian playing XI for the third and final game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India brought left-arm quick Thangarasu Natarajan into the lineup - handing him his international debut.

As Australia went about to chase India's total of 302/5, skipper Virat Kohli brought Natarajan into the attack in just the second over - a big task for the debutant.

While Natarajan bowled two quiet overs, in his third over, he justified Kohli's trust by picking up Australia's first wicket - which was also his maiden international wicket. Watch this beautiful moment here:

What a wicket it was - the crucial breakthrough of the in-form Marnus Labuschagne, who knocked one onto his own stumps.

Ever since the news that Natarajan is making his ODI debut came out, the news brought about an emotional outpour on social media. The pacer had won hearts in the recent IPL 2020, becoming infamous for his yorkers.

The pacer comes from a very humble background, being a native of the remote Salem district in Tamil Nadu. The story oh his struggle, immense toil and ensuing success, won the heart of one and all.