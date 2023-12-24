Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd Test: 'Shaheen Afridi Will Become A Medium Pacer...', Waqar Younis Tears Into PAK Pacer For Lack Of Pace

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is struggling for wickets on the ongoing tour of Australia. In the first Test, he bowled 45.2 overs and picked just two wickets. He did not look like the Shaheen of the past. In fact, since coming back from injury earlier this year, Shaheen has lookedfar from his best.

Known all over the world for being a serious pace attack, Pakistan fast bowlers have suddenly come down to 130-140 kph range in the international matches. Apart from Shaheen and Hasan Ali, there is no other experienced pacer too in the lineup.

Pakistan bowling great Waqar Younis tore into Shaheen and the management for the lack of pace of their premier fast bowler. Waqar said that at this point of time Shaheen looks like a medium pacer and not a genuine pacer for which he was known for. "I am not really sure what is wrong with him. If he is not fit, if he has got some issues, I think he needs to go away from the game and fix that. Because if you are going to carry on like that, you are going to become a medium pacer."

The Pakistan legend also pointed out that Shaheen used to touch 150 kph mark in the past but today, he has brought his pace down to 130 kph. "He (Shaheen) used to bowl at 145 to 150 kph speeds on odd days. And used to swing that ball. What I am seeing currently that he has some swing but his pace is way down. He is bowling around 130 to 132 kph. If he is not going to take wickets here (in Australia), you are not getting it anywhere," added Waqar.

Pakistan begin their quest to win a Test in Australia on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). If the poor form of their cricketers was not enough, the team has been hit by injuries to some key players. After mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out due to an injury, another spinner in form of Noman Ali has falle prey to an ailment. He got ruled out after scans showed acute appendicitis. "Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis," a PCB release issued on Saturday (December 23) stated. "On Surgeon advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today in the morning. Post surgery he is stable and doing fine."

This injury has further dented their hopes of winning the 2nd Test. Pakistan have Sajid Khan as the lone spinner in the squad and they may or may not opt to go with him in the Boxing Day Test.