AUS vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs Pakistan 14th Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

AUS vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming

AUS vs PAK Womens T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: The Australian women’s cricket team will be locking horns with the Pakistan women's cricket team in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 11). The Kangaroos are on the top of the  Group A chart on the back of two wins in two matches.

On the other hand, Pakistan has won a game and sustained one loss. They won their opening match against Sri Lanka and then ended up losing to India in the next game. They will look to seal their semifinal berth by winning the game against Australia.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details

When is Australia Women vs Pakistan Women's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match be held?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match will be taking place on Friday, October 11.

Where is Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match begin?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. 

How to watch the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on TV in India?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How to livestream the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

