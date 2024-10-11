AUS vs PAK Womens T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: The Australian women’s cricket team will be locking horns with the Pakistan women's cricket team in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 11). The Kangaroos are on the top of the Group A chart on the back of two wins in two matches.

On the other hand, Pakistan has won a game and sustained one loss. They won their opening match against Sri Lanka and then ended up losing to India in the next game. They will look to seal their semifinal berth by winning the game against Australia.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details

When is Australia Women vs Pakistan Women's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match be held?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match will be taking place on Friday, October 11.

Where is Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match begin?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to watch the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on TV in India?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How to livestream the Australia Women vs Pakistan Women's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.