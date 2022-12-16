Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming and Dream11: When and where to watch AUS vs SA 1st Test in India on TV and online? 

South Africa has arrived in Australia ahead of a three-game Test series that gets underway on December 18 at Brisbane's The Gabba. Dean Elgar will serve as the Proteas men's Test series captain. The World Test Championships final, which will take place in the middle of 2023, is what South Africa and Australia will be aiming for. This new perspective introduced to the three-match Test series will make it one of the most thrilling ones. Australia would be upset if South Africa won the next two Test series after defeating them twice.

Marnus can't wait for the first Test against South Africa at the Gabba this Saturday, and neither can we.



It may be challenging for the Proteas Men to defeat the Australians in their third straight Test series because they are travelling Australia after a six-year hiatus. The clash of the pace attacks will be the centre of attention. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jansen are just a few of South Africa's formidable pace attack players. The Australians also have a strong offence. The captain, Pat Cummins, is in charge of the speed attack, which also includes Mitchell Starc. both Scott Boland and Michael Nesser.

Not to mention, the Australian cricket team, which boasts a star-studded batting lineup that includes David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris, and Travis Head, will start as the favourite. The South African squad, on the other hand, also has a strong batting lineup, led by Elgar himself, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Match Details

Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test

Dec 17, Sat - Dec 21, Wed

The Gabba, Brisbane

5:50 AM IST

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-Captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Rassie van der-Dussen, Dean Elgar

All-rounder: Travis Head

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der-Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cam Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman