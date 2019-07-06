Australia vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Aaron Finch-led Australia take on South Africa in the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Mitchell Starc to bowl his third over of the innings!

# South Africa 34/0 (4 overs) with nine runs from the over as Aiden Markram scores two consecutive boundaries, hitting the ball crisply past backward point followed by a boundary through extra cover.

# Jason Behendroff to continue with the ball!

# South Africa 25/0 (3 overs) with four runs from the over as the two batsmen complete a double after De Kock hit the ball to mid-on, followed by a single to fine leg and a run off a wide delivery.

# Mitchell Starc to bowl his second over of the innings!

# South Africa 21/0 (2 overs) with seven runs from the over as Markram scores his third boundary of the innings, hitting the ball through extra cover.

# Jason Behendroff to share the new ball!

# South Africa 14/0 (1 over) with 14 runs from the opening over as Aiden Markram gets off the mark with two boundaries square of the wicket and through point.

# Pacer Mitchell Starc to bowl the opening over!

# South African openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram are set to start the innings!

# Players from both the sides are set for the national anthem ceremony!

# South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat against Australia!

A top spot in the points tally will be up for grabs for Australia when they face South Africa in their last group stage encounter in the ongoing World Cup at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

Australia have played like a champion team and barring the game against India, which they lost while chasing a total in excess of 350, they have dominated all the games and have looked in great touch.

South Africa, on the other hand, will like to forget what has conspired for them in this edition of the showpiece event and play for pride against the mighty Aussies. With five points from eight games, South Africa will aim to end their dismal tournament campaign on a high and regain some lost pride.

Lineups:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.