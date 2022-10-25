Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match No. 19 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs SL match online and on TV?

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has indicated the defending champions will probably go with the same playing XI against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday (October 25), dismissing speculation the side might make a lot of changes after New Zealand thrashed them by 89 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 opening match on October 22. New Zealand openers Finn Allen (42) and Devon Conway (92 not out) took the game away from the hosts with their superb batting and then their quick bowlers dismissed Aaron Finch’s side for just 111 runs to complete a massive win.

Marsh, who contributed just 16 runs in the opening game, also said the defending champions had been left with no choice but to bounce back. “I think to my knowledge we’ll be playing the same 11 hopefully and stay the course,” said Marsh in the pre-match press conference here. “(We have to) Bounce back. It (defeat to New Zealand) was, obviously, a disappointing start. A massive build-up for us as a team; and I think it just goes to show in this World Cup and in Test cricket in general, if you are slightly off, they (opponents) jump us at the start and we`re on a back foot from there on in.

Locked in! Our Aussie men will face Sri Lanka in their second #T20WorldCup assignment.



https://t.co/67wRd5kg6q pic.twitter.com/uLPtjnsw9M — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 20, 2022

“Hopefully we can bounce back against Sri Lanka. They’re a good side. We know these conditions very well. The stadium should suit us more than them, so hopefully we can bounce back and get the World Cup underway,” added Marsh.

Match Details

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on Tuesday, October 25.

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at the WACA Stadium in Perth.

What time will Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match begin?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will begin at 430 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando