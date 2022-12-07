Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs WI 2nd Test match online and on TV?

Team Australia will take on West Indies in the 2nd Test at Adelaide Oval on Friday. The Australians won the first Test by a massive margin of 164 runs. If they win the second Test, they will clinch the series 2-0. West Indies will be aiming to make a comeback in the 2nd Test after a terrible outing in the middle. Visitors will pin hopes on Kraigg Brathwaite to come good again. He is the man who have West Indies some sort of hope in the 1st Test when they came out to chase down a big total. He smashed a ton in the chase but eventually fell and with him the hopes of West Indies winning too got burried.

Australia will miss the services of their captain Pat Cummins, who is out due to injury. Steve Smith will return as the captain of the Australian Test side. This is the first time Smith will be captaining Australia in a Test match since the Sandpaper Gate.

At close look at our players in their final training session tonight at the Adelaide Oval ahead of the 2nd Test.



It will be a pink ball day/night match under lights starting on Thursday at 2:30pm (12 midnight Eastern Caribbean/11pm Wednesday Jamaica)#AUSvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/6OOHVNtXrx— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 7, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test

When will the second Test match between Australia and West Indies start?

The second Test match between Australia and West Indies will start at 9:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 7. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where will the second Test match between Australia and West Indies take place?

The second Test match between Australia and West Indies will take place at Adelaide Oval.

Where can you watch the second Test match between Australia and West Indies on TV in India?

The second Test match between Australia and West Indies will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the second Test match between Australia and West Indies in India?

The second Test match between Australia and West Indies will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.