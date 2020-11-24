Australia will ‘smoke’ India 4-0 in Tests because of one reason, says Michael Clarke

With just three days to go before the much anticipated battle begins between Australia and India, former players and fans alike are barely able to hold their excitement. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke gave his views about this battle between the big guns.

Clarke remarked that Australia will thrash India 4-0 in the Tests if they don’t do well in the limited overs series.

Talking to Sky Sports Radio, Clarke said even though Kohli will return after the first Test, he needs to really set the tone for India during the prior ODI and T20I series.

"These one-dayers and these T20Is is where Virat Kohli can really stand up and lead from the front. I think the tone he sets with this team will play a big role when he leaves, after the first Test match," Clarke said.

A couple of weeks back, BCCI had announced that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be returning home after the first Test at Adelaide – having been granted paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

"If India don't have success in the One-dayers and the T20s, they are in deep trouble in the Test matches and they'll get smoked 4-0, in my opinion," he added.

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The tour begins with the ODI series, commencing on November 27. The first Test is scheduled for Adelaide from December 17.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during their previous tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.