Australian cricket set to resume with Darwin T20 Cricket League

Competitive cricket is all set to return to Australia this week after being distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic with the Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020, which is slated to take place from June 6 to June 8.

The T20 Carnival in Darwin will provide a much-needed relief to the cricket fans as the game will not only return to the field but also allow up to 500 spectators in attendance.

The three-day carnival will see a total of 15 games to be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Gardens Oval and Cazaly's Oval, starting at 10 am and 2.30 pm local time each day.

Seven Darwin Premier Grade clubs namely Darwin, Cazalys Oval Palmerston, MCG 2 Sth Districts, Tracy Village, MCG Waratah, Nightcliff, MCG 1 PINT and an Invitational XI will take part in the tournament.

Some of the selected matches, including one of the semi-finals and the grand final on June 8, will be streamed live on the MyCricket Facebook page to a global audience.

The use of sweat and saliva to shine the white Kookaburra ball will not be permitted, cricket.com.au reported.

The Darwin T20 Cricket League will be followed by the 14-round Darwin & District one-day season starting the following weekend, with the grand final taking place on September 19.

Here is the full schedule :

June 6, Saturday

Palmerston vs Darwin (5:30 am IST)

South Districts vs Tracy Village (5:30 am)

Waratah vs Nightcliff (5:30 am) (Live Streaming)

PINT vs Invitational XI (10 am) (Live Streaming)

Tracy Village vs Darwin (10 am)

Sth Districts vs Palmerston (10 am)

June 7, Sunday

Nightcliff vs Invitational XI (5:30 am)

South Districts vs Darwin (5:30 am) (Live Streaming)

PINT vs Waratah (5:30 am)

Palmerston vs Tracy Village (10 am) (Live Streaming)

PINT svs Nightcliff (10 am)

Waratah vs Invitational XI (10 am)

June 8, Monday

Semi-Final 1 (5:30 am) (Live Streaming)

Semi-Final 2 (5:30 am)

Final (10 am) (Live Streaming)