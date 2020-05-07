हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jhye Richardson

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson undergoes shoulder surgery

Richardson had an operation on his right shoulder late last month, the same shoulder he dislocated during a match against Pakistan more than a year ago that sidelined him for six months.

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson undergoes shoulder surgery
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Australia pacer Jhye Richardson has undergone another surgery to stabilise the shoulder he dislocated last year and doctors are hopeful that with no cricket around at this time of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would help him in the recovery.

Richardson had an operation on his right shoulder late last month, the same shoulder he dislocated during a match against Pakistan more than a year ago that sidelined him for six months, cricket.com.au reported.

The 23-year old already missed the World Cup and Ashes tour due to his dislocated shoulder.

"All the ligaments become loose when you do dislocate and then the surgery essentially involves tightening things up," CA's head of sports science, Alex Kountouris, told News Corp. "A lot of other players have had that in the past. We're hoping that will fix the problem.

"It's a lengthy surgery but it does give him an opportunity now that we're not going to play until…September, October, November or December…he's obviously a chance with that."

"It was nasty (the original injury). He dived with a lot of force on his arm. It was something that was quite bad. It's probably not surprising he's had ongoing symptoms and not surprising in general for cricketers because they do need their shoulders to be fairly mobile."

Richardson has scalped 24 wickets in 13 ODIs and six wickets in two Tests which were against Sri Lanka in early 2019.
 

 

Tags:
Jhye RichardsonAustraliaSri LankaCricketTest
Next
Story

Sourav Ganguly vs MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: Look at Indian captains records

  • 52,952Confirmed
  • 1,783Deaths

Full coverage

  • 37,55,341Confirmed
  • 2,63,831Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Video: We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for 6 months, proud of security forces who killed him says J&K Police