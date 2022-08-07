NewsCricket
TAHLIA MCGRATH

Bizzare! Twitter erupts as Australian cricketer tests positive for Covid-19, allowed to play final vs India in CWG 2022

McGrath replaced Ellyse Perry in Australia's playing XI. She was spotted wearing mask in the dressing room. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 10:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bizzare! Twitter erupts as Australian cricketer tests positive for Covid-19, allowed to play final vs India in CWG 2022

Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 against India at the Edgbaston, Birmingham even after testing positive on Sunday.  McGrath replaced Ellyse Perry in Australia's playing XI. She was spotted wearing mask in the dressing room. Indian fans were in shock as there is a chance of other players getting infected. 

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar had commented on-air that the toss for gold medal match was delayed by almost 15 minutes because Tahlia had tested positive for Covid-19 & Australia had to inform the Indian team.

Visuals ahead of the match had shown Tahlia sitting up in the stand with a mask on and kept away from the rest of the Australia team. She didn't even join the side during the national anthem as well. Tahlia's participation in the gold medal match was approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India."

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final."

"In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials."

"The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee. Any further comment will be made at a later time," said a statement from the Australian camp

