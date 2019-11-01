Australia's Andrew Tye sidelined for four months with elbow injury

Australian bowler Andrew Tye, who was recently ruled out of his side's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka due to an elbow injury, is all set to miss most the summer season in order to undergo surgery to treat the same.

The 32-year-old was earlier named in the Australian T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, he was withdrawn from the team ahead of the opening match in Adelaid after suffering an injury on his right elbow while bowling during training session.

Subsequently, Sean Abbott was called up in the squad as a replacement for injured Tye.

Now, the scans have revealed that Tye will undergo a surgery to treat his elbow injury and that he is all set to be sidelined for at least three to four months, including missing the entire Big Bash League (BBL).

Tye's injury might come as a big blow to Australia who have started building towards the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place from October 18, 2020 to November 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, Tye's absence will also be felt by Perth Scorchers, who have already lost the services of Jason Behrendorff for the entire tournament due to a back surgery.