Marcus Stoinis

Australia's Marcus Stoinis doubtful for 2nd India ODI after suffering side injury

The 31-year-old sustained the injury while bowling against the Men in Blue in Sydney on Fridayand was forced to leave the field after just two balls into the seventh over.

Australia&#039;s Marcus Stoinis doubtful for 2nd India ODI after suffering side injury

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is doubtful for his side's second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against India after picking up a side injury in the first match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury while bowling against the Men in Blue and was forced to leave the field after just two balls into the seventh over.

Later, Cricket Australia spokesman had stated that Stoinis underwent a scan in the evening which revealed a "low grade side strain" which will be managed accordingly.

Stoinis fell for first-ball duck in Australia's massive total of 374 for six, while he conceded 25 runs without a wicket in 6.2 overs he bowled against India.

The development means Western Australia all-rounder Cameron Green could make his international debut for the national side in the second ODI.Green was earlier included in the Test squad after impressive the national selectors with his first-class record.

Reflecting on the same, experienced batsman Steve Smith said that Stoinis is doing fine, adding that Cameron is most likely to be called up in the Playing XI in case the former misses out the second ODI.

"Fingers crossed [Stoinis] is okay, if he's not someone has to come in and probably someone who has to bowl overs so perhaps Cameron. He's started really well in the Shield season, he's a bright talent,"ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

Smith further heaped praises on Cameron, saying that he is an impressive talent and if given a chance, he would hopefully grab it with both hands.

"I faced him for a couple of balls in the nets this afternoon before the game, it's the first time I've seen him bowl and he bowls a heavy ball. He looks an impressive talent and if he gets the opportunity hopefully he can take it with both hands," he stated.

Besides Cameron, Moises Henriques, who has been recalled in the ODI squad for the first time since 2017, can also be a good replacement for Stoinis.

Marcus Stoinis, India vs Australia, India tour of Australia, Cameron Green, Steve Smith
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: India aim to bounce back, Australia look to clinch series win
