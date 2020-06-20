Australia's Marnus Labuschagne extends stay with Glamorgan Cricket until 2022

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has signed a new deal with Glamorgan and Wales County Cricket Club that will extend his stay with the team until the end of the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old had initially signed a two-year contract with the club for 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, the club has now decided that it will not be possible for the Australian cricketer to play for the club in the 2020 season due to health implication of coronavirus that has put all the sporting activities at halt.

"Glamorgan Cricket are delighted to announce that Marnus Labuschagne has agreed to a new deal that will see him extend his contract until the end of the 2022 season," the official statement from the club said.

Reflecting on the new deal, Labuschagne said that it was an easy decision to commit to Glamorgan and Wales for another year.

“I was gutted not to be returning to Glamorgan for the 2020 season after I loved my first year here, so I’m delighted to be re-committing myself to the club for the next couple of years. Working with Matt Maynard helped take my game to the next level and I’m looking forward to working with him again and playing with a hugely talented group of teammates," he stated.

Labuschagne further said that he had enjoyed his first year at the club and is eagerly looking forward to play cricket for them yet again.

“I loved my first year at the Club and the dressing room environment and I’m looking forward to playing cricket with them again," the Australian batsman added.

Labuschagne notched up 1,114 County Championship runs at an average of over 65 in 2019.He smashed five centuries and five half-centuries in a spectacular debut campaign that also saw him earn a spot in the Australian squad for the Ashes series.

He went on to become the first concussion substitute in the history of the Test cricket when he replaced Steve Smith at Lord's and helped his side retain the Ashes.

Labuschagne also became the first player to score 1,000 County Championship runs during the season besides also grabbing 19 wickets and 12 catches. His impressive show also saw him being named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers’ of the Year for his efforts for Glamorgan and Australia.