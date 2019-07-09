close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia's Peter Handscomb to make World Cup debut during semi-final clash vs England

Handscomb has appeared in a total of 21 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for Australia, scoring 628 runs at an average of 34.9 and a strike rate of 98.6.

Australia&#039;s Peter Handscomb to make World Cup debut during semi-final clash vs England

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb is all set to make his debut at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup during his side's semi-final clash against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Warwickshire on Thursday. 

Confirming the news, Australian head coach Justin Langer said Handscomb will be named in the side's Playing XI in place of injured Usman Khawaja for their all-important clash against the Eoin Morgan-led side. 

"NEWS: Australia head coach Justin Langer confirms Peter Handscomb will come into Australia's XI in place of Usman Khawaja for the #CWC19 semi-final against England on Thursday. He'll be playing his first World Cup game. No pressure," Cricket World Cup tweeted. 

Khawaja was ruled out of further participation in the marquee event due to a hamstring strain which he sustained during his side's surprising 10-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in their last group stage clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Last week, Handscomb was approved by the Event Technical Committee of the 2019 ICC World Cup as the replacement for injured Shaun Marsh in the Australian squad for the remainder of the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. 

Handscomb has appeared in a total of 21 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for Australia, scoring 628 runs at an average of 34.9 and a strike rate of 98.6.

While Handscomb is likely to come to bat at No.4 position, Steve Smith is expected to move up in the batting order in place of first-drop Khawaja. 

 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019AustraliaEngland
Next
Story

World Cup 2019: Sanjay Manjrekar blocks Michael Vaughan on Twitter over Ravindra Jadeja's jibe

Must Watch

PT1M5S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour