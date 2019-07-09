Australia's Peter Handscomb to make World Cup debut during semi-final clash vs England

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb is all set to make his debut at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup during his side's semi-final clash against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Warwickshire on Thursday.

Confirming the news, Australian head coach Justin Langer said Handscomb will be named in the side's Playing XI in place of injured Usman Khawaja for their all-important clash against the Eoin Morgan-led side.

"NEWS: Australia head coach Justin Langer confirms Peter Handscomb will come into Australia's XI in place of Usman Khawaja for the #CWC19 semi-final against England on Thursday. He'll be playing his first World Cup game. No pressure," Cricket World Cup tweeted.

NEWS: Australia head coach Justin Langer confirms Peter Handscomb will come into Australia's XI in place of Usman Khawaja for the #CWC19 semi-final against England on Thursday. He'll be playing his first World Cup game. No pressure... #AUSvENG | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/DyZcNA8W4w — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 9, 2019

Khawaja was ruled out of further participation in the marquee event due to a hamstring strain which he sustained during his side's surprising 10-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in their last group stage clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Last week, Handscomb was approved by the Event Technical Committee of the 2019 ICC World Cup as the replacement for injured Shaun Marsh in the Australian squad for the remainder of the ongoing cricket's showpiece event.

Handscomb has appeared in a total of 21 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for Australia, scoring 628 runs at an average of 34.9 and a strike rate of 98.6.

While Handscomb is likely to come to bat at No.4 position, Steve Smith is expected to move up in the batting order in place of first-drop Khawaja.