हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pat Cummins

Australia's quick Pat Cummins wants 'something artificial' to shine ball

Australia's quick Pat Cummins wants cricket`s lawmakers to approve the use of an artificial substance to shine the ball after a ban on the use of saliva was recommended in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Australia&#039;s quick Pat Cummins wants &#039;something artificial&#039; to shine ball
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Sydney: Australia's quick Pat Cummins wants cricket`s lawmakers to approve the use of an artificial substance to shine the ball after a ban on the use of saliva was recommended in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The International Cricket Council`s (ICC) cricket committee has recommended the ban on the use of spit when the sport returns after the coronavirus shut down because of fears it could lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Cricketers have long used saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball, altering the aerodynamics in an attempt to generate movement in the air as it flies towards the batsman.

"If we remove saliva, we have to have another option," Cummins told the cricket.com.au website. 

"Sweat`s not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don`t know what," said Cummins.

"If that`s what that science is telling us, that it`s high risk using saliva ... as long as we`re keeping other options open, whether that`s sweat or something artificial," he added.

Earlier this month, Australian cricket-ball manufacturer Kookaburra said it had developed a wax applicator to enhance shine and aid swing.

Cummins` teammate and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood said the proposed ban on saliva would be difficult to police.

"I`d like saliva to be used obviously but if that`s what they`ve put forward (a ban), I guess everyone is playing the same game," he told Sydney`s Daily Telegraph.

"Once it comes back to you as a bowler, it`s second nature to just give it a little touch up if you see something, and that`s going to be hard to stop to be honest. And it`s a tough thing to monitor for sure."

Cricket Australia (CA) is also considering disinfecting the ball during matches to minimise the health risk to players, the head of its medical team said on Wednesday.

Tags:
Pat CumminsICCCricketJosh HazelwoodCricket Australiacricket ball
Next
Story

Felt 'very sad' when Sachin Tendulkar got out for 98 in 2003 World Cup, says Shoaib Akhtar
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,90,503Confirmed
  • 3,25,677Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Priyanka Gandhi Bus Row: UP Congress chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu has been arrested