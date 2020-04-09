Australia's Test tour of Bangladesh postponed amid coronavirus fear

Cricket Australia and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have mutually agreed to postpone the two-match Test series set to take place between the two sides in June 2020 due to the deadly coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

The two sides were slated to play two matches in Chattogram and Dhaka between 11 and June 23.

The BCB and its Australian counterpart have now pledged to work together in order to find a future window for resheduling of these Tests which are a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

Reflecting on the same, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the two cricket boards have come up to the decision that postponing the tournament is the most sensible and practical decision in this current global scenario of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is understandably disappointing for players and fans of both sides. However, in the current global scenario of the COVID-19 outbreak and considering the nature of the health emergency, the BCB and CA are in agreement that this is the most sensible and practical decision. We hope that the situation will improve soon and we are able to hold this series at a convenient time in the near future. To that end, the BCB will continue to work closely with CA with whom we share a history of support and cooperation," the BCB press release quoted Chowdhury as saying.

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts, on the other hand, stated that they would continue to work with the BCB and try to figure out new dates for the Tests once the situation gets better.

“Postponing the tour is regrettable, but I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, honest and responsible discussions that led us to this mutually-agreed position. The health of our people and communities is the number one priority for both Boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken in postponing the two Test matches. As we know, the global cricket calendar is very busy but we will do everything we can to honour our commitment to Bangladesh and will continue to work with the BCB on an agreed date," he stated.

Notably, all the cricketing actions across the globe have come to halt due to coronavirus pandemic which has affected more than 14,80,000 people and claimed the lives of 88,500 persons globally.