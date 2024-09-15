IND vs AUS: Hyping up the India-Australia rivalry ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Aussie opener Travis Head said that the Rohit Sharma-led side is "extremely difficult" to play, but added that he won't term them as 'favourites' and instead looks forward to a successful summer. The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking to Star Sports, Head said that he doesn't "feel" India are his favourite since the Aussies played against them enough. The 30-year-old added that in last few years, he has been in nice form and was happy to contribute for the team.

"I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them lots. And, I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So yeah, being able to, to play well, it's always nice. It's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. Yeah, it's easier to get up for the game. So I wouldn't say they're my favourites," Head said.

"They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go and...hope hopefully I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," he added.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.