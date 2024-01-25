Australia's opening batter Usman Khawaja on Thursday was named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2023. Khawaja managed to beat out the tough competition from his compatriot Travis Head, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England's Joe Root for the coveted accolade.

The left-handed opener was the only player to cross the 1000-run mark in Test format in 2023. He ended the year with a total of 1,210 runs to his name in 13 matches.

Khawaja made his mark in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, ending the series as the top run-scorer among both teams. He amassed 333 runs in four matches, which included a century and two fifties.

Khawaja failed to impress during Australia's World Test Championship triumph over India but bounced back in the following Ashes series. The southpaw impressed by ending the series as the highest run-scorer with 496 runs to his name.

He finished the year on a high note with three 40-plus scores against Pakistan. Khawaja scored two massive tons against South Africa (195*) and India (180) but kept his best for arch-rivals England in the Ashes.

After England made a surprise declaration at 393/8 in the first innings of the opening Test, the Three Lions managed to put pressure on Australia by claiming early wickets. He stitched up crucial partnerships with Travis Head, Cameron Green and Alex Carey as he made his way to a well-deserved century that helped Australia get close to England's total.

Khawaja's heroics helped Australia to secure victory in the first Test which proved to be vital as the Baggy Greens managed to retain the Ashes series.