trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714101
NewsCricket
USMAN KHAWAJA

Australia's Usman Khawaja Beat R Ashwin To Become ICC's Test Cricketer Of The Year

Usman Khawaja failed to impress during Australia's World Test Championship triumph over India but bounced back in the following Ashes series.

 

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Australia's Usman Khawaja Beat R Ashwin To Become ICC's Test Cricketer Of The Year

Australia's opening batter Usman Khawaja on Thursday was named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2023. Khawaja managed to beat out the tough competition from his compatriot Travis Head, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England's Joe Root for the coveted accolade.

The left-handed opener was the only player to cross the 1000-run mark in Test format in 2023. He ended the year with a total of 1,210 runs to his name in 13 matches. ('I Also Led In Virat Kohli’s Absence...': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Captaincy Duty For Team India IND vs ENG 1st Test)

Khawaja made his mark in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, ending the series as the top run-scorer among both teams. He amassed 333 runs in four matches, which included a century and two fifties.

Khawaja failed to impress during Australia's World Test Championship triumph over India but bounced back in the following Ashes series. The southpaw impressed by ending the series as the highest run-scorer with 496 runs to his name.

He finished the year on a high note with three 40-plus scores against Pakistan. Khawaja scored two massive tons against South Africa (195*) and India (180) but kept his best for arch-rivals England in the Ashes. (Brothers Musheer Khan And Sarfaraz Khan Score Centuries On Same Day: Know All About Under 19 World Cup Star Of India)

After England made a surprise declaration at 393/8 in the first innings of the opening Test, the Three Lions managed to put pressure on Australia by claiming early wickets. He stitched up crucial partnerships with Travis Head, Cameron Green and Alex Carey as he made his way to a well-deserved century that helped Australia get close to England's total.
Khawaja's heroics helped Australia to secure victory in the first Test which proved to be vital as the Baggy Greens managed to retain the Ashes series.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look