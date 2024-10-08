Indian cricketer Axar Patel is preparing to embark on an exciting new journey in his personal life fatherhood. The 30-year-old all-rounder took to social media on October 7 to share the heartwarming news that his wife, Meha Patel, is expecting their first child. In a delightful video, the couple radiated joy as they shared sweet moments together, celebrating the upcoming addition to their family. Axar captioned the video with the message, “A great joy is coming,” and the post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow cricketers alike.

This announcement follows a subtle hint Axar had dropped during his appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, where he teased that big news was on the horizon. Fans had been speculating about the nature of the announcement, and their excitement was finally confirmed when Axar revealed the news of his wife's pregnancy. The joyous moment marks a significant milestone in Axar and Meha's journey as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Axar Patel, a crucial figure in India's cricket team, has had a busy year on the professional front. He played a pivotal role in India’s 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh earlier this year. However, Axar has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, providing him with time to focus on personal matters during this special phase in his life. Despite his absence from the T20I matches, he is expected to rejoin the squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, which starts on October 16 in Bengaluru. If India opts for a three-spinner strategy, Axar’s expertise could be a key asset to the team.

Axar and Meha’s love story has been a beautiful journey, culminating in their wedding earlier this year. The couple got engaged in early 2022 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat, on January 26, 2023. Sharing the news of their marriage, Axar posted a heartfelt message calling Meha his “best friend” and described their wedding day as “the most magical day” of his life.

As Axar Patel prepares for the responsibilities of fatherhood, he continues to be a cherished figure in Indian cricket. With fans and teammates offering their warm wishes, the cricketer looks forward to balancing his family life and professional commitments in the months ahead.