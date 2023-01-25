Axar Patel to MARRY Gorgeous Meha: From Date to Wedding Festivities, Know all Little Details Here

After KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's sweet and simple marriage, it is turn of star Indian spinner Axar Patel to get married too. The left-arm spinner will be tie the knot with gorgeous Meha Patel on January 26 and if reports are to be believed, the wedding festivities are going to be held for 3 to 4 days. The Axar-Meha wedding will be a quintessential Gujarati wedding and is expected to be limited to close family and friends only

The wedding is expected to take place at Nadiad in Gujarat, as per a report in InsideSport. It is very likely that Axar's Baroda and India teammates attend the wedding. The Indian cricketers busy in the T20I series vs New Zealand could find it hard to make time for the wedding. However, those who are resting or not part of the squad may make it easily to the wedding. It will be interesting to see whether the likes of Virat Kohli, Indian captain Rohit Sharma make it to the wedding or not as they do not feature in the national T20I side for the New Zealand series.

Not to forget, Axar is very close to Rahul Tewatia, Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja too. These cricketers maybe invited for the wedding.

In the wedding, Axar is likely to be twinning with wife Meha. They are expected to be wearing sherwani/kurta and lehenga of the same colour for the sake of photos. We have seen how celebrities have opted for same colour combinations in the past.

Who is Meha, Axar Patel's wife?

Axar Patel's wife Meha is a dietician and a nutritionist. She has also founded her own venture called Dt. Meha and guides people through social media. Not many know but Meha loves to travel and posts pictures on Instagram from her vacations. She also has a tattoo of Axar's name on her arm.