trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697530
NewsCricket
AZAN AWAIS

Azan Awais Shines As Pakistan U-19 Dominates India In ACC U-19s Asia Cup 2023

Despite a late wicket by Abhishek, Azan's resilience led to a match-winning 128* run partnership with skipper Saad Baig, securing Pakistan's victory with ease.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 08:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Azan Awais Shines As Pakistan U-19 Dominates India In ACC U-19s Asia Cup 2023

In a thrilling encounter at the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup, Azan Awais's spectacular century played a pivotal role in Pakistan's emphatic eight-wicket victory over the India U-19 team. The match showcased a masterful display of skill, with Azan Awais emerging as the star of the show. Azan's unbeaten ton proved to be a daunting challenge for the Indian bowling unit, as they found themselves outclassed during the pursuit of a challenging target of 260. Despite Murugan Abhishek's two crucial wickets, the rest of the bowlers struggled to break through Azan's formidable batting performance.

Also Read: Next Hardik Pandya? All You Need To Know About Maharashtra's All-Rounder Arshin Kulkarni - In Pics

Pakistan's Dominance with Ball and Bat

Pakistan's journey to victory began with a clinical display in bowling, restricting India to a modest total of 259/9. Mohammad Zeeshan's four-wicket haul, supported by Amir Hassan and Ubaid Shah, showcased a fierce bowling set-up that kept India from reaching a total beyond 300.

Azan and Shahzaib Khan's Commanding Partnership

The Men in Blue, accumulating 42 runs for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay, faced a formidable challenge as Azan and Shahzaib Khan's 110-run partnership took control of the game. The left-hand duo's aggressive approach kept the fielders on their toes, leaving India struggling to regain momentum.

Azan's Match-Winning Stand with Skipper Saad Baig

Despite a late wicket by Abhishek, Azan's resilience prevailed as he stitched up a match-winning 128* run partnership with skipper Saad Baig. The duo's composed approach ensured Pakistan crossed the finishing line with ease, securing a memorable victory.

India's Battling Innings

Earlier in the innings, India's skipper Uday Saharan, opener Adarsh Singh, and Sachin Dhas fought valiantly against Pakistan's fierce bowling attack. Their crucial knocks propelled India to a competitive total of 259/9.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal
DNA Video
DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal
DNA Video
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
DNA Video
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder