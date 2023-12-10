Azan Awais Shines As Pakistan U-19 Dominates India In ACC U-19s Asia Cup 2023

In a thrilling encounter at the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup, Azan Awais's spectacular century played a pivotal role in Pakistan's emphatic eight-wicket victory over the India U-19 team. The match showcased a masterful display of skill, with Azan Awais emerging as the star of the show. Azan's unbeaten ton proved to be a daunting challenge for the Indian bowling unit, as they found themselves outclassed during the pursuit of a challenging target of 260. Despite Murugan Abhishek's two crucial wickets, the rest of the bowlers struggled to break through Azan's formidable batting performance.

Pakistan's Dominance with Ball and Bat

Pakistan's journey to victory began with a clinical display in bowling, restricting India to a modest total of 259/9. Mohammad Zeeshan's four-wicket haul, supported by Amir Hassan and Ubaid Shah, showcased a fierce bowling set-up that kept India from reaching a total beyond 300.

Azan and Shahzaib Khan's Commanding Partnership

The Men in Blue, accumulating 42 runs for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay, faced a formidable challenge as Azan and Shahzaib Khan's 110-run partnership took control of the game. The left-hand duo's aggressive approach kept the fielders on their toes, leaving India struggling to regain momentum.

Azan's Match-Winning Stand with Skipper Saad Baig

Despite a late wicket by Abhishek, Azan's resilience prevailed as he stitched up a match-winning 128* run partnership with skipper Saad Baig. The duo's composed approach ensured Pakistan crossed the finishing line with ease, securing a memorable victory.

India's Battling Innings

Earlier in the innings, India's skipper Uday Saharan, opener Adarsh Singh, and Sachin Dhas fought valiantly against Pakistan's fierce bowling attack. Their crucial knocks propelled India to a competitive total of 259/9.