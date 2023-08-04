trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644484
B-Love Kandy Vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 6 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch BLK Vs DA LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Wanindu Hasaranga’s B-Love Kandy will take on Kusal Mendis-led Dambulla Aura in the sixth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Pallekelle, on Friday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

After losing their first two matches in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season, B-Love Kandy (BLK) will look to return to winning ways as they take on Dambulla Aura (DA) in match no. 6 at the Pallekelle International Stadium on Friday. BLK were thrashed by Galle Titans by a massive 83 runs in their last match on Tuesday and are currently at the bottom of the table.

Kandy side were bowled out for just 97 after conceding 180/5 to the Titans. In their opening match of the season, Wanindu Hasaranga-led BLK were defeated by Colombo Stars by 27 runs on Monday.

Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, have won one match and lost another one by the barest of margin – losing via Super Over to Galle Titans. DA bounced back after the ‘Super Over’ loss in the opening match to beat defending champions Jaffna Kings by eight wickets. Avishka Fernando scored 52 off 32 balls as the Dambulla side chased down 130 to win in just 16.2 overs in their last match.

Here are all the details about B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Pallekele HERE…

When is B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 will be held on Friday, August 4.

Where is B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 start?

The B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 on TV in India?

The B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 in India?

The B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 6 Predicted 11

B-Love Kandy: Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, PTM Dabare, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), PHKD Mendis, Isuru Udana, Aamer Jamal, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dambulla Aura: Ravindu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Alex Ross, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hayden Kerr, Kusal Mendis (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Noor Ahmad, Shahnawaz Dahani, B Fernando

