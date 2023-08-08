B-Love Kandy Vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 12 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch BLK Vs GT LPL 2023 LIVE In India

B-Love Kandy (BLK) will be up against Galle Titans (GT) in match no. 12 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Pallekelle on Tuesday. Both BLK and GT are on 4 points with 2 wins and 2 losses in LPL 2023 but Kandy side are the bottom of the points table due to their poor net run-rate of -0.562 as compared to GT’s 0.230.

The Titans are coming into this match on the back of a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Colombo Strikers after Babar Azam’s brilliant century on Monday. GT posted 188 for 3 batting first but the Strikers overhauled the target with 1 ball to spare.

BLK, on the other hand, thrashed defending champions Jaffna Kings in their last match thanks to skipper Wanindu Hasaranga’s all-round performance. In the last match between the two sides earlier this season, the Titans hammered BLK by 83 runs. GT post 180 for 5 and BLK in reply were bundled out for just 97.



Here are all the details about B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Pallekele HERE…

When is B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 will be held on Tuesday, August 8.

Where is B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 start?

The B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 on TV in India?

The B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 in India?

The B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 12 Predicted 11

B-Love Kandy: SSD Arachchige, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, PHKD Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep

Galle Titans: Lasith Croospulle, Shavon Daniel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Shakib Al Hasan, SMLD Samarakoon, Tim Seifert (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Richard Ngarava