B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch BLK Vs JK LPL 2023 LIVE In India

B-Love Kandy will take on Jaffna Kings in the Eliminator match of Lanka Premier League 2023 (LPL 2023) on Thursday. It will be the second match of the day as the first Qualifier will be played between Dambulla Aura and Galle Titans in the afternoon at the same stadium, which is R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Eliminator will begin at 7.30 pm IST, after the conclusion of Qualifier 1 which will begin at 3 pm IST.

In case you didn't know, Kandy had finished at third spot in the table despite the fact that they had same points as Galle Titans (8) from 8 matches. However, due to the better NRR (0.353), Titans finished as second and Kandy (0.185) at the third spot. The first two teams in the table play the Qualifiers. A loss in Qualifier 1 will give another chance for the loser as they will meet the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2. That is why finishing in top two becomes very important.

Kandy have a strong team in paper. Led by Wanindu Hasaranga, they will bank on likes of Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Isuru Udana to come good in the big match today. At the same time, defending champions Jaffna Kings will be eager to stamp their authority in the match. They are captained by Thisara Perera and in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chris Lynn, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, they have a strong overseas contingent.

When is B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match will be held on Thursday, August 17.

Where is B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match start?

The B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match will start at 7.30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7 pm.

Where can I watch B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match on TV in India?

The B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match in India?

The B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Eliminator Match will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

B-Love Kandy Vs Jaffna Kings Probable Playing 11s

B-Love Kandy Probable Playing 11: PFakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Mohammad Haris, Angelo Mathews, Asif Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep

Jaffna Kings Predicted Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dilshan Madushanka, Hardus Viljoen