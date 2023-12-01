Babar Azam Along With Pakistan Cricket Team Spotted Loading Luggage In Truck After Landing In Australia, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Pakistani cricket team has touched down in Australia for a highly anticipated three-Test series, marked by a peculiar incident that has left fans talking. As the players disembarked from the plane, a viral video captured the team, led by new captain Shan Masood, taking charge of their own luggage, including kit bags, and loading them into a truck. This unexpected sight has generated a buzz on social media, drawing both criticism and amusement.

Pakistan team has reached Australia to play 3 match Test series starting December 14.



Pakistani players loaded their luggage on the truck as no official was present. pic.twitter.com/H65ofZnhlF — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 1, 2023

New Leadership, New Hopes

Under the leadership of Shan Masood and guided by the experienced head coach Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan aims to turn the tide against the reigning ICC World Test champions. The three Tests are scheduled to be held in Perth (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30), and Sydney (January 3-7). With Pakistan yet to secure a Test victory in Australia, this new-look team, curated by chief selector Wahab Riaz, seeks to break the jinx.

Mixed Reactions to Team's Arrival

The video showcasing players, including Mohammad Rizwan, loading their own luggage has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans expressed their frustration at the apparent lack of a welcoming committee from the Pakistan embassy or Cricket Australia, others found humor in the situation. The unique sight of cricketers handling their own baggage added an unexpected twist to the team's arrival.

Unveiling the Squad

The Pakistan squad for the series includes three uncapped players: batter Saim Ayub, all-rounder Aamer Jamal, and pacer Khurram Shehzad. Pacer Mir Hamza makes a return to the squad, while familiar faces from the World Cup squad such as Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are retained. However, the appointment of Salman Butt as a consultant member to chief selector Wahab Riaz has faced criticism from fans.

Babar Azam's Serious Demeanor Raises Eyebrows

Former captain Babar Azam's serious demeanor upon arrival in Australia has not gone unnoticed. Captured in photos at the Canberra airport, Babar, wearing shades, appeared deep in thought, setting a serious tone for the team's entry into the cricketing battleground. This serious outlook contrasts with the team's green shirts or track-suits, emphasizing the challenges that lie ahead.

Babar's Battle with Australia's Pitch

Babar Azam, burdened with a poor Test record in Australia, faces a significant challenge. With only one hundred and one fifty in five Tests Down Under, Babar's average of 27.80 raises questions about his performance on Australian pitches. Stepping down from captaincy post the ODI World Cup, Babar now has the opportunity to focus solely on his batting and improve his numbers in the upcoming series.