Babar Azam Cried After Unlucky Dismissal? Watch Viral Video of Pakistan Captain During PAK vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023 Game

In a high-stakes World Cup clash, Pakistan's star batsman and captain, Babar Azam, found himself at the center of an emotional storm. Facing South Africa in a must-win encounter, Azam was tasked with the enormous responsibility of leading his team to victory. The pressure was palpable, and his performance was critical. Unfortunately, what unfolded on the field left Babar Azam and cricket fans around the world heartbroken.



The Unfortunate Dismissal

As the match progressed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Babar Azam's innings was shaping up to be a pivotal one for Pakistan. He had notched his third fifty of the tournament, demonstrating his impeccable batting skills. However, in a moment that would haunt him, he failed to capitalize on his start and lost his wicket.

The decisive delivery came from Tabraiz Shamsi, a tossed-up delivery down the leg side. Babar, attempting a lap sweep, made a slight connection that resulted in a faint edge. The South African wicket-keeper, Quinton de Kock, exhibited lightning-quick reflexes, securing a remarkable catch.

What followed was a tale of contrasting emotions. Shamsi believed he had missed out on a prized wicket, while de Kock was unwavering in his conviction that there was a nick. He urged his captain, Temba Bavuma, to challenge the on-field not-out decision, and it proved to be the turning point. Babar Azam had to depart after a hard-fought 65-ball 50, leaving the stadium in stunned silence.

Babar's Emotional Journey

The aftermath of this unexpected dismissal was nothing short of heart-wrenching. As Babar Azam walked back to the pavilion, his face displayed raw emotion. He was almost in tears, a reflection of the intense pressure and the profound disappointment that comes with missing out on a big innings in such a crucial game.

Fans' Reactions

The cricketing world was quick to react, with fans expressing their frustration and disappointment at Babar Azam's untimely exit. The disappointment was not only due to his dismissal but also because of the critical juncture at which it occurred. Pakistan needed their captain to stand tall at the crease and guide the team to a competitive total.

Babar Azam's captaincy has also come under scrutiny as Pakistan faced three consecutive defeats in the World Cup 2023, including a loss to Afghanistan. With Pakistan currently in sixth place on the points table, the pressure on Babar Azam and his team has intensified.

Babar Azam, often hailed for his batting prowess, found himself in a situation where his dismissal had a profound impact on Pakistan's fortunes. His emotional reaction and the subsequent fan backlash illustrated the immense pressure and expectations that come with being a top-class cricketer. As the World Cup 2023 continues, the cricketing world will be watching to see how Babar Azam and Pakistan bounce back from this setback and whether they can revive their campaign in the tournament.