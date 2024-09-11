Babar Azam Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Him Pushing Fan, Amid Struggles With Poor Form - Watch

In the world of sports, few names carry as much weight in Pakistan as Babar Azam’s. The elegant batsman, often hailed as one of the finest of his generation, has always attracted attention both on and off the field. However, in recent weeks, it’s not his impeccable cover drives or leadership skills that have made headlines, but rather an off-field incident that has left his fans divided. The viral clip of Babar pushing away a fan's hand while posing for a selfie has stirred up a storm on social media, coming at a time when the cricketer is already facing intense scrutiny over his form.

The Selfie That Sparked the Controversy



The incident occurred ahead of the highly anticipated Pakistan Champions One-Day Cup 2024, where Babar is set to represent Stallions. In the video, a fan attempted to take a selfie with Babar, putting his arm around the cricketer's shoulder. To the fan’s surprise, Babar immediately pushed his hand away, though he still posed for the picture. The moment, which might have gone unnoticed under normal circumstances, quickly gained traction online, sparking debates over Babar's behavior and the pressures that come with fame.



As one of Pakistan’s most recognizable sports icons, Babar is no stranger to such interactions. His fans often swarm him for autographs and photos, a testament to his massive global following. However, this particular incident has ignited conversations about whether the cricketer should have handled the situation differently, especially given his stature and the expectations placed on him.



A Rough Patch for Babar Azam on the Field



The timing of the controversy couldn’t be worse for Babar, who has been struggling with his form for some time. Pakistan's recent home series loss to Bangladesh—a defeat that marked a historic low for the team—saw Babar's individual performance come under the spotlight. Across the two Test matches, he managed scores of 0, 22, 11, and 31, numbers that are uncharacteristic for a player of his caliber.



This dip in form has cost him a place in the ICC’s top 10 rankings for batters, a position he had held for years. For someone used to dominating the international stage, these underwhelming performances have raised concerns about his ability to lead Pakistan effectively. The disappointing outing in the T20 World Cup 2024, where Pakistan failed to progress beyond the group stages, has only intensified the pressure on Babar’s leadership and batting prowess.



The Weight of Expectations



The criticism Babar Azam is facing is twofold—while some fans have expressed disappointment over the selfie incident, others are more focused on his declining performance. The captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team is no easy task, with the weight of a nation’s hopes resting on his shoulders. For Babar, who has been the face of Pakistan cricket for several years, the current phase in his career represents a significant challenge.



Former players and cricket pundits have weighed in, with many urging Babar to refocus and regain his form before Pakistan's upcoming three-match Test series against England in October. His performance in that series could well define his immediate future as both a batsman and a captain.



The Road to Redemption



Despite the growing scrutiny, Babar Azam’s talent and leadership are undeniable. He has led Pakistan to some memorable victories in the past, and there is a strong belief that this rough patch is temporary. The upcoming series against England presents Babar with the perfect opportunity to silence his critics, both on and off the field. His fans will be watching closely, eager to see if he can bounce back and once again lead Pakistan to glory. While the selfie incident has added an unwanted layer of controversy to his life, it also serves as a reminder of the immense pressure that comes with being a global sports icon. For Babar, this is a test not only of his skills but of his resilience and character.