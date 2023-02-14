Watch: Babar Azam Hits 'Six Sixes' in Training Session Ahead Peshawar Zalmi's First Game in Pakistan Super League 2023

The 2023 Pakistan Super League has begun with a thrilling match, as Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans on the last ball of the game by just 1 run. Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain and one of the leading batsmen in T20 cricket, is a player to watch as he leads Peshawar Zalmi. Despite being the highest scorer in PSL history, Babar has been criticized for his cautious approach and a moderate strike rate of 121.13. However, during a training session with Peshawar Zalmi, Babar was seen hitting 9 sixes, including 6 consecutive maximums, suggesting a new role for him in the competition.

Babar Azam hits a total of NINE SIXES in Peshawar Zalmi training session. New role for him in the team it seems! _ #HBLPSL8



Watch more of these big sixes from Babar here _https://t.co/7PPaaRUUmK pic.twitter.com/NXADD2ZKPj — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 13, 2023

Babar had previously played for Karachi Kings in the PSL since 2017, after starting his career with Islamabad United in 2016. In a trade prior to the 2023 edition, Peshawar Zalmi acquired Babar Azam from Karachi Kings in exchange for Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali.

Babar has scored 2413 runs in the PSL, making him the competition's highest run-scorer. Peshawar Zalmi's first match of the tournament will be against Babar's former side, Karachi Kings, on February 14.

Azam has been one of the most consistent performers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over the past few seasons. The top-order batsman has been the backbone of his team, Karachi Kings, and has played a crucial role in their success. In the 2021 edition of the PSL, Babar Azam finished as the leading run-scorer with 501 runs in 11 matches at an average of 71.57, which included four half-centuries. He was instrumental in guiding Karachi Kings to their second PSL title, where he played a match-winning knock of 63 runs in the final against Lahore Qalandars. Babar Azam's impressive performances in the PSL have further cemented his status as one of the world's top batsmen.