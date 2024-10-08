Babar Azam’s Half-Century Drought Nears Two-Year Mark, Fail Again In PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Pakistan’s first Test against England in Multan began on a strong note for the home team, but once again, Babar Azam found himself walking back to the pavilion without a significant score. Despite an impressive performance from his teammates, Babar’s half-century drought in Test cricket stretched closer to its second anniversary, leaving fans and analysts puzzled about the ongoing slump of one of Pakistan’s finest batters.

Also Read: Is Mayank Yadav the Quickest Indian Bowler Ever? Here's A Look At The Top 10 Fastest Indian Pacers - In Pics



Dominant Pakistan, Disappointing Babar



At stumps on Day 1, Pakistan were sitting comfortably at 328/4, thanks to centuries from openers Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood. On a flat track that offered little to the English bowlers, Pakistan’s top order took full advantage, punishing the visitors’ attack throughout the day. However, amidst the dominance, Babar’s lean patch continued, scoring just 30 off 71 balls before being trapped leg-before-wicket by Chris Woakes.



For the former Pakistani captain, the dismissal came at a critical juncture—just nine deliveries before the close of play. A frustrating review, spurred more by hope than conviction, showed three reds, confirming Woakes' accuracy. Babar had to make the long walk back, visibly dejected, knowing he had missed another golden opportunity to break his drought on a favorable batting surface.



A Struggle That Continues



Babar Azam’s last half-century in Test cricket dates back to December 2022, a near two-year period that has seen his form in the longest format decline dramatically. In those 16 innings, the Pakistani superstar has failed to surpass the 50-run mark, with his highest score during this period being 41 against Australia in December 2023.



This ongoing slump is even more perplexing when compared to his earlier career trajectory. Once averaging well over 50, Babar’s Test average has now dipped to 44.51, highlighting the impact of his prolonged dry spell. While other Pakistani batters have stepped up around him, Babar’s inability to convert starts into meaningful contributions has become a glaring concern, especially as Pakistan looks to build a robust batting lineup for upcoming series.



The Woakes Factor: A Test Return to Remember



Chris Woakes, who hadn’t played a Test in Asia for nearly eight years, was the key man for England on an otherwise forgettable day for their bowlers. His persistent line outside off-stump troubled Babar throughout the session, and it was only a matter of time before he drew the right-hander into a mistake.



Woakes’ ability to trap Babar plumb in front was the product of consistent pressure, and though Babar had initially been in control, striking five boundaries during his brief stay, the English pacer’s skill ultimately forced the batter’s downfall. For Woakes, it was a triumphant return, proving that patience and precision can pay off, even on subcontinental pitches that traditionally favor the batsmen.



Babar Azam’s Decline: A Statistical Breakdown



Babar’s decline is evident in the numbers. Since his 161-run knock against New Zealand in December 2022, the right-hander has struggled to find rhythm in Test cricket. His scores during this period—14, 24, 27, 13, 24, 39, 21, 14, 1, 41, 26, 23, 0, 22, 31, and now 30—tell the story of a player who has repeatedly failed to capitalize on starts.



In 2024 alone, Babar has managed just 143 runs across seven innings at an average of 20.42, far below the standards he set earlier in his career. His best score of 31 this year is a far cry from the dominating innings that fans have come to expect from him. He has hit just 16 boundaries, and his inability to convert starts into bigger scores has cost Pakistan on several occasions.



What Lies Ahead?



As Pakistan heads into Day 2 in a commanding position, the focus will inevitably shift back to Babar Azam and his continued struggles. While the likes of Shafique and Masood have provided the backbone of Pakistan’s batting in this Test, Babar’s form remains a critical factor for the team’s long-term success.



It’s not just about scoring runs—it’s about rediscovering the confidence and fluidity that made Babar one of the top-ranked Test batters in the world. With his next opportunity looming, Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity will be hoping that Babar can finally shake off the rust and return to his run-scoring best. For now, the drought continues, and the wait for Babar Azam’s return to form stretches ever closer to two long years.