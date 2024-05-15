Babar Azam’s Hat-Trick Of Sixes Vs Ireland Goes Viral - Watch

In a thrilling series decider against Ireland, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam showcased why he is regarded as one of the greatest limited-overs batsmen in cricket today. On Tuesday, in a must-win match, Babar's electrifying performance not only secured victory for Pakistan but also left fans and cricket pundits in awe.

The Setting: A Series on the Line



With the T20I series tied at 1-1, the pressure was on Pakistan to deliver a commanding performance. Having lost the first match, the Men in Green needed their leader to step up. And step up he did. Babar Azam’s knock of 75 off just 42 balls, peppered with five towering sixes and six elegant fours, helped Pakistan chase down Ireland's competitive 179-run target with a staggering three overs to spare.



Babar Azam’s Onslaught: Four Sixes in an Over



The moment that defined the match came in the 14th over, bowled by Irish leg-spinner Benjamin White. It was a masterclass in aggressive yet calculated batting. Babar, already well set at the crease, decided it was time to shift gears.



The first ball of the over was sent soaring over long-on, bringing up Babar’s second half-century of the series. The crowd's anticipation turned into exhilaration with each subsequent delivery. The second ball was dispatched downtown for another six, displaying Babar's sheer power and precision. The third six was a delight, as Babar shuffled across the stumps to launch the ball over deep mid-wicket, completing a hat-trick of sixes. Not done yet, he hammered the fifth ball over cow corner, making it four sixes in the over and leaving fans in a state of disbelief.



A Captain Leading by Example



Babar’s innings was not just about the boundaries. Coming in when Pakistan were struggling at 16/1, his calculated approach initially steadied the innings. Once settled, his assault on the Irish bowlers was both ruthless and clinical. His partnership of 139 runs with Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a solid 56 off 38 balls, was the backbone of Pakistan’s successful chase.



The Records Keep Tumbling



Babar’s phenomenal performance didn’t just secure a series win; it also added to his impressive list of records. His five sixes in this match took him past the milestone of 200 sixes in T20 cricket. With 10,752 runs, including 90 fifties and 11 centuries in T20s, Babar averages an impressive 44.06 with a strike rate of 129.63. His 75-run knock against Ireland was his 36th T20I fifty, placing him in the elite company of David Warner and Virat Kohli as one of the few batsmen with 90-plus T20 fifties.



The Path Ahead: England Awaits



Following this triumphant series win, Pakistan now turns its focus to a challenging four-match T20I series in England, starting from May 22. With Babar Azam in such formidable form, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if he can replicate his success against one of the top cricketing nations.