Babar Azam’s Poor Run Continues As He Gets Out Cheaply In Boxing Day Test vs South Africa - Watch

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam continued his poor form on Thursday as he got out for just 4 on Day 1 of Pakistan’s Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Babar who is the former Pakistan skipper was caught at second slip by Aiden Markram for just 4 against South African pacer Dane Paterson. On the back of this, Babar has not scored a fifty in the last 19 innings in Test cricket.

The last time Babar scored a fifty happened two years ago on December 26, 2022, against New Zealand, when he made 161 in Karachi. Despite struggling in the red ball format, he managed to reach 4000 runs in his 56th match and 101st innings.

Dane Paterson strikes again, dismissing Babar Azam with a stunning catch from Aiden Markram at third slip !!



pic.twitter.com/rvjAYsIWXv — (MarkramBot) December 26, 2024

Pakistan stalwart batter now made 4,001 runs at an average of 43.48 with the help of 9 hundreds and 26 fifties. Talking about the game, Pakistan had a poor start as they lost four wickets on the score of 36 runs in the first 14 overs.

For the Proteas, Bosch became the 25th bowler in Test cricket’s history to take a wicket off his first ball, as he got rid of Pakistan skipper Shan Masood. Paterson on the other end, made a double strike by scalping the wickets of Saim Ayub and Babar Azam.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vice-capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha