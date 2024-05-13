Babar Azam Scripts HUGE Captaincy Record After Pakistan Beat Ireland In 2nd T20I; Check Here

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has extended his position as the most successful T20I captain of all time after the Men In Green registered a massive win over Ireland in the 2nd match of the series. Pakistan had lost the first T20I to the Irish, much to the shock and dismay of the fans back home. But Pakistan bounced back in style, winning the contest by 7 wickets. Mohammad Rizwan was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding display of batting. After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first. Ireland posted 193 for 7 in 20 overs. Pakistan chased down the total in just 16.5 overs, all thanks to brilliance of Rizwan and also of Fakhar Zaman.

Chasing 194 runs to win, Rizwan hit 75 off 46 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes. Fakhar smashed 78 off 40 balls, hitting 6 fours and sixes each. Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Azam Khan hit 30 off 10 balls to return unbeaten after sealing the victory.

This was the 45th T20I win for Pakistan under the captaincy of Babar Azam. Pakistan captain surpassed Uganda's Brian Masaba's record of 44 wins. Third on the list is Aaron Finch with 40 wins (win percentage of 52.63) as T20I captain in 76 matches. MS Dhoni is next best with 41 wins but winnin percentage lower than that of Finch. Eoin Morgan is fourth with 42 wins and win percentage of 58.33.

While Babar failed to worry the scorers against Ireland, edging a Graham Hume ball to keeper Lorcan Tucker in the second over, Rizwan and Fakhar helped Pakistan even the series.

Fakhar demonstrated his power-hitting abilities by smashing six sixes, while a steadier Rizwan handled the support position admirably as the pair put up 140 in rapid succession to take the game away from Ireland.

While Fakhar was dismissed in the 15th over to provide the hosts with a glimmer of hope, Azam Khan joined the party to hit an unbeaten 30 from just 10 deliveries to guide Pakistan home.

Meanwhile, the third and final game of the three-match series will be played in Dublin on Tuesday.