In a surprising development, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been left out of Pakistan's squad for the remaining two Tests against England. The changes to Pakistan's squad were made by a newly-formed selection committee, formed hours after the hosts' suffered an embarrassing loss by an innings and 47 runs to England in the first Test at Multan. Pakistan are 0-1 behind in the three-match Test series against England and are also at the bottom of the ongoing World Test Championship standings.

A statement from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan's future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar, Shaheen, Naseem and Sarfaraz.

Pakistan vs England 2nd, 3rd Test Squad

Pakistan name squad for second and third Tests against England #PAKvENG | #TestAtHome pic.twitter.com/EHS9m84TXK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 13, 2024

Azam had not scored a Test half-century since 2022 and has seen a dip in form in a year where he was made captain and then quit the post after Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit in this year's T20 World Cup in June. Shaheen, meanwhile, has struggled to find his wicket-taking groove in Tests since returning from a knee injury.

“Selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors. We've had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan's demanding 2024-25 international schedule.”

“With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we've made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

“We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges.”

“They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger,” said Aqib Javed, member of the new selection committee, in the statement.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was unavailable for selection as he is recovering from dengue fever, which led to his hospitalization on day four of first Test at Multan. In place of the quintet, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam (all uncapped), fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan have been included.

Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were initially part of the original first Test squad but were subsequently released, have also been included in the 16-player squad for the second and third Tests to be played in Multan and Rawalpindi on October 15 and 24 respectively.

“At the same time, we are offering opportunities to uncapped players like Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, and Kamran Ghulam, along with Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood. They now have the chance to showcase their skills against a formidable England side. We believe they will rise to the occasion and make the most of this opportunity in the remaining two Tests,” added Javed.

With Haseebullah and Mehran Mumtaz in the Test squad, Maaz Sadaqat and Rohail Nazir will replace the duo in the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, to be held in Oman from October 18.

Pakistan squad for second and third Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.