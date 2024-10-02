Former Pakistan cricket legend Zaheer Abbas, famously known as the "Asian Bradman," has made a bold statement regarding Babar Azam's place in the Pakistan Test team. Speaking at the Cricket Predicta Conclave in Ajman, UAE, during the 100th episode celebration of the international cricket talk show, Zaheer voiced his opinion on Babar's recent struggles.

“Babar Azam should be dropped from the team if he’s not scoring runs. He’s our main batsman, and if he’s out of form, he should be out of the team,” said Zaheer. His remarks come after Babar’s string of low scores in Pakistan's recent Test series against Bangladesh, where he managed just 0, 22, 11, and 31, contributing to Pakistan’s defeat in the series.

Adding to the pressure on Babar, his name was recently removed from the ICC top 10 Test batsmen rankings for the first time in years. This slump in form has ignited debates about Babar’s place in the team, especially after Pakistan’s early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they suffered defeats to the USA and India, leading to their group-stage elimination.

Zaheer also dismissed ongoing comparisons between Babar and Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli, calling them “pointless” given their current form. “The comparisons are pointless. Virat Kohli scores in every match; Babar doesn’t score in any match. So how can you compare? The one who scores is the bigger player,” Zaheer added.

With Pakistan's next assignment being the Test series against England as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, starting in Multan on October 7, all eyes will be on Babar's performance.

Babar Azam Steps Down As White Ball Captain

In a surprising move that has once again shaken the Pakistan cricket world, star batter Babar Azam has stepped down as the captain of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I teams for the second time in less than a year. Babar, who announced his resignation on social media on October 2, 2024, cited the increased workload of captaincy as the key reason behind his decision. His departure from the leadership role has ignited widespread discussions about his form, future, and the trajectory of Pakistan cricket.

In his statement, Babar emphasized his desire to prioritize his performance, stating, “By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game.” For Pakistan cricket fans, the hope is that this move will allow Babar to once again rise to the top as one of the game’s premier players.