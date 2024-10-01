Babar Azam Should Be Dropped From Pakistan Cricket Team, No Comparison With Virat Kohli: Former Pakistan Cricketer Makes BIG Statement

As the cricketing world gears up for the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and England, a storm brews within the Pakistani camp, centered around the form and future of captain Babar Azam. Former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas has stirred the pot, making a bold statement that Azam should be dropped due to his recent struggles with the bat. This assertion has ignited discussions about Babar's position in the team and the fairness of comparing him with Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli.

A Call for Change: Babar Azam's Recent Form

Zaheer Abbas, renowned for his own stellar career, voiced his concerns at the Cricket Predicta Conclave in the UAE. Citing Babar Azam's lack of runs over the past year, Abbas asserted, "Babar Azam should be dropped from the team. If he’s not scoring runs, because if he’s our main batsman and he’s out of form, he should be out of the team." Such a statement reflects the urgency for Pakistan to reassess its squad ahead of a crucial series that kicks off on October 7.

In the world of cricket, especially at the international level, performance is paramount. Babar's recent lean run has raised eyebrows and led to questions about his ability to lead the team effectively. While he remains a talented batsman with immense potential, Abbas's comments underline the necessity for accountability in the team.

The Comparison Dilemma: Babar Azam vs. Virat Kohli

The comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli have long been a topic of discussion among cricket aficionados. However, Zaheer Abbas has dismissed these comparisons as "baseless," emphasizing the stark contrast in consistency between the two players. "Yeh fizool ki baatein hai," Abbas stated, highlighting that Kohli consistently scores in matches while Babar has struggled to make significant contributions recently.

Kohli's remarkable record speaks for itself, boasting an impressive 80 international centuries compared to Babar's 31. This disparity raises questions about the validity of comparing the two players, particularly in the context of their current forms. With Kohli showing no signs of slowing down, it’s evident that his status as one of cricket's all-time greats remains unchallenged.

The Indian Team's Strength: A Benchmark for Pakistan

Abbas's critique extended beyond Babar to include an analysis of the Indian cricket team as a whole. He praised India's balanced lineup and the astute leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, stating, "The Indian team overall is very good. Their batters are doing well, and the bowlers are strong too." This praise emphasizes the depth and skill within the Indian squad, a standard that Pakistan aims to reach.

With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, Abbas's insights suggest that Pakistan needs to evaluate its core players and ensure they can compete at the highest level. The stark contrast in performance between the two teams highlights the challenges Pakistan faces as they prepare for the Test series against England.

The Future of Test Cricket: A Call for Emphasis

In a world increasingly dominated by T20 cricket, Abbas advocates for the importance of Test cricket. He insists that while shorter formats may entertain, Test cricket remains the true measure of a player’s skill and character. "Test cricket is real cricket. It truly tests the players' character, resilience, mental strength, and consistency," Abbas declared.

As cricket evolves, the need to preserve traditional formats has never been more critical. Abbas’s perspective serves as a reminder that despite the allure of T20s, the essence of the game lies in its longest format, where players are challenged to dig deep and showcase their true abilities.