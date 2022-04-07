Babar Azam surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in THIS all-time greats list

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in great touch at the moment with back to back hundreds in the ODI series vs Australia. Not to forget, he had a good run in the Test series as well. And finished with fifty in the Only T20.

Babar led the team well, they lost the Tests but came back strongly to win ODIs 2-1. The Only T20, however, was lost.

And now Babar has added another feather in his cap by going past the great Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar. Yes, you read it right.

Babar has gone past Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time ICC ODI Batters rankings list. Tendulkar, with 887 points, was placed at 15th position. Babar, who is now on 891 points, courtesy of his superb show vs Australia has replaced Sachin.

A day ago, Babar retained top spot, while opener Imam-ul-Haq has risen to No.3 in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batting, following dominating performances in the three-match series against the Aaron Finch-led Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Team India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in second and fourth positions respectively in the ODI rankings.

In the bowling charts, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins still tops the list followed by the India duo of Ravichandran Ashwin in the second spot and Jasprit Bumrah in the third. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, who is unavailable for their home Test series against Bangladesh, slipped one spot and now stands at No.4, along with Shaheen Afridi who made a one-spot jump.