Pakistan captain Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is. Babar reached this milestone during the T20 World Cup opener against USA on June 6, Thursday. Pakistan's white-ball captain overtook Indian batter Virat Kohli's record during the match against co-hosts USA. Babar Azam has now emerged as the leading run-scorer in short-format cricket, surpassing both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who previously had more runs than him. In the 11th over of the game, Babar hit a boundary, crossing the 15-run mark and breaking Virat Kohli's long-standing world record. Babar now holds the title of the highest run-getter in T20I cricket history.

Virat Kohli, after making just one run against Ireland in India's opening T20 World Cup game, has a tally of 4038 runs in 118 matches (110 innings) at an average of 51.11 and a strike rate of 137.95. Meanwhile, Babar's average is 41.34 with a strike rate of 129.82. Babar, Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are the only players with over 4000 runs in T20I cricket.

T20 World Cup 2024: Most Runs In T20I Cricket:

- Babar Azam: 4043* (113 innings)

- Virat Kohli: 4038 (110 innings)

- Rohit Sharma: 4026 (144 innings)

During the recent four-match T20I series against England, which ended 2-0 in England's favor with two matches washed out due to rain, the 29-year-old Babar became the first Pakistani batter to score 4,000 runs in T20I cricket. He also became the only captain to score 2500 T20I runs, distinguishing himself as a top player and leader.

Babar, Kohli, and Rohit all have these records in their sights as India faces Pakistan in New York on Sunday, June 9. Rohit Sharma became the fourth player to enter the 4000-run club with a half-century against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5.

PAK vs USA T20 WC 2024: Pakistan's Struggled Inning Against USA

In their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday, Pakistan managed to post a score of 159-7 against the United States. Captain Babar Azam attempted to stabilize the innings with a series of boundaries, but ultimately fell to the US seamers, scoring 44 off 43 balls.